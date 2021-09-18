See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jorge Burgos, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (177)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jorge Burgos, MD

Dr. Jorge Burgos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and North Vista Hospital.

Dr. Burgos works at Medicis Primary Care & Skin Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burgos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge Burgos
    750 N Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 227-0022
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • North Vista Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Allergy Shots
Arthritis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 177 ratings
Patient Ratings (177)
5 Star
(161)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(9)
Sep 18, 2021
I've gone to Dr. Burgos since I was a child and he has always been a great doctor who cares about the wellbeing of his patients. And to this day he is my Primary care doctor.
Violeta A. — Sep 18, 2021
Photo: Dr. Jorge Burgos, MD
About Dr. Jorge Burgos, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639275969
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center-Brooklyn Ny
Residency
Medical Education
  • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jorge Burgos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burgos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burgos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burgos works at Medicis Primary Care & Skin Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Burgos’s profile.

177 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

