Dr. Jorge Burgos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Burgos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and North Vista Hospital.
Dr. Burgos' Office Locations
Jorge Burgos750 N Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Directions (702) 227-0022Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- North Vista Hospital
I've gone to Dr. Burgos since I was a child and he has always been a great doctor who cares about the wellbeing of his patients. And to this day he is my Primary care doctor.
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center-Brooklyn Ny
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Dr. Burgos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgos.
