Dr. Jorge Bustillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Bustillo, MD
Dr. Jorge Bustillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bustillo works at
Dr. Bustillo's Office Locations
Penn State Health Sjmg Orthopedics2494 Bernville Rd Ste 205, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2000
Carroll Health Group LLC844 Washington Rd Ste 102, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Had foot surgery. Thanks to him it was very successful
About Dr. Jorge Bustillo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bustillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bustillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bustillo works at
Dr. Bustillo has seen patients for Ankle Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bustillo speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustillo.
