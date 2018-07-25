Dr. Jorge Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Camacho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Camacho, MD
Dr. Jorge Camacho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina - Universidad Catolica de Santiago de Guayaquil|U Catolica, Guayaquil, Ecuador and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Camacho works at
Dr. Camacho's Office Locations
1
Interventional Pain Management4741 NW 8th Ave Ste C, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 534-5710
2
SIMED Pulmonology1121 NW 64th Ter Ste C, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 290-5896
3
SIMED Pulmonology4343 Newberry Rd Ste 6, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 290-5897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Camacho he listens he have you take tests and he explains clearly what the condition is if not you would take a few more tests to be sure. I was told that I have asthma but Dr Camacho said i didn't and the breathing problems I have is from my scleroderma and he explained how serious it is to make it to my appointments to monitor my lungs because he said it will have a crackling sound when the condition worsen. I like for my doctor to tell exactly what is going on and what to expect.
About Dr. Jorge Camacho, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518933076
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami Health System|U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Facultad de Medicina - Universidad Catolica de Santiago de Guayaquil|U Catolica, Guayaquil, Ecuador
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camacho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camacho has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Camacho speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.
