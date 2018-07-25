Overview of Dr. Jorge Camacho, MD

Dr. Jorge Camacho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina - Universidad Catolica de Santiago de Guayaquil|U Catolica, Guayaquil, Ecuador and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Camacho works at Pulmonary Physicians of Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.