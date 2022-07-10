Dr. Jorge Caso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Caso, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Caso, MD
Dr. Jorge Caso, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Caso works at
Dr. Caso's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
-
2
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Caso explains everything and takes the time and care to make sure you understand your results .
About Dr. Jorge Caso, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578762118
Education & Certifications
- Urologic Oncology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, N. C.
- Surgery, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Fla. and Urology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Caso using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Caso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caso speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Caso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caso.
