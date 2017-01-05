Dr. Castro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Castro, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Castro, MD
Dr. Jorge Castro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Castro's Office Locations
Highland Health Systems331 E 8th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-3403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I WAS IN THIS AREA FOR A SHORT TIME AND HE WAS MY FAVORITE TO GO TO. HE KNOWS THE JOB WELL
About Dr. Jorge Castro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Castro has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
