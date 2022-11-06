Overview

Dr. Jorge Cavazos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Cavazos works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.