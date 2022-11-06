Dr. Jorge Cavazos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavazos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Cavazos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Cavazos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio5223 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
During my procedure the process was very smooth and professional. For after the procedure I hired a Medical transport service to transport me to a nearby hotel this transport company completely left me stranded and Dr Cavazo's staff made every effort to get me to my hotel. Very much appreciated
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184801359
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
- Baylor University
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
Dr. Cavazos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavazos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavazos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavazos has seen patients for Diarrhea, Nausea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavazos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cavazos speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavazos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavazos.
