Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD

Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Steadman Clinic and Steadman-Philippon Research Institute

Dr. Chahla works at Midwest Orthopedics At Rush in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chahla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 243-4244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2023
    We were so impressed with the level of care that my daughter received from Dr Chahla and his team. It was easy to communicate with his fabulous team before and after surgery. They are so patient-centered and we are so grateful for their help.
    Tara — Feb 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD
    About Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750891636
    Education & Certifications

    • Steadman Clinic and Steadman-Philippon Research Institute
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chahla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chahla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chahla works at Midwest Orthopedics At Rush in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chahla’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

