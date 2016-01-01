Dr. Jorge Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Contreras, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Contreras, MD
Dr. Jorge Contreras, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Contreras works at
Dr. Contreras' Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Ear Nose & Throat Assoc5959 Gateway Blvd W Ste 160, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 779-5866
-
2
El Paso Ear Nose & Throat Assoc201 Bartlett Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions
-
3
The Hospitals of Providence1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 747-2702
-
4
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-6686
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Contreras?
About Dr. Jorge Contreras, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1033315411
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contreras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contreras works at
Dr. Contreras has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contreras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.