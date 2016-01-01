Overview of Dr. Jorge Contreras, MD

Dr. Jorge Contreras, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Contreras works at El Paso Ear Nose & Throat Assoc in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.