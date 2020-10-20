Dr. Jorge Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Cortes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Cortes, MD
Dr. Jorge Cortes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Cortes works at
Dr. Cortes' Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cortes?
Dr. Cortes treated me for AML Leukemia while at MD Anderson. I always felt as if he listened to me. He was the best doctor I could have asked for. I'll be celebrating 9 years in remission in a few days.
About Dr. Jorge Cortes, MD
- Hematology
- English
- Male
- 1578658480
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cortes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortes works at
Dr. Cortes has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.