Dr. Cuza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Cuza, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Cuza, MD
Dr. Jorge Cuza, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Cuza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cuza's Office Locations
-
1
Mckinney Podiatric Associates PA3692 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 946-1500
-
2
Mckinney Podiatric Associates PA910 S Wayside Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (713) 921-3232
- 3 13111 East Fwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-1600
-
4
Chi St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center4600 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 948-7068
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuza?
I've been seeing Dr. Cuza for about 2 months now and could not be more satisfied. I've received excellent care from him and his staff. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jorge Cuza, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1245289917
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuza works at
Dr. Cuza has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cuza speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.