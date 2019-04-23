Overview of Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD

Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. De La Pedraja works at Gables Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.