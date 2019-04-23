See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD

Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. De La Pedraja works at Gables Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. De La Pedraja's Office Locations

    Gables Plastic Surgery
    167 Majorca Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 441-9144
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Jackson South Community Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2019
    Apr 23, 2019
Dr. De La Pedraja is absolutely a true professional with a wonderful sense for my concerns. This is only surpassed by his knowledge and skills. I went to him 3 years ago for some procedures as a result of my significant weight loss. I could not be happier with the results. I since returned a month ago for an additional procedure due to the same reason. Once again, his kind and understanding manner but most importantly, his skillful hands have truly left me extremely satisfied. I trust him completely and his amazing work has left me more self-confident than over!!!!! I would not even think of seeing anyone else but him!
    — Apr 23, 2019
    About Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508925496
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Pedraja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Pedraja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Pedraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Pedraja works at Gables Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. De La Pedraja’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Pedraja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Pedraja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Pedraja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Pedraja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

