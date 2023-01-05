Overview of Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD

Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Diaz works at Broward Medical Physicians Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.