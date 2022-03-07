Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander|Universidad Industrial de Santander Columbia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
1
Jorge O Diaz, MD1331 S International Pkwy Ste 1261, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 987-2956
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding person - cares about his patients, he just isn't 'mushy' about it! I suffered for months with a cut wire in my pacemaker/defig. Not only did he replace it, but found a better path for the new wire to connect to my heart. I felt 100% better after he did his magic. Not only that, I lost 65 pounds and my old generator was just hanging, almost flopping around. And, my two scars from previous 'experiences' were horrible. He made it all look as if a plastic surgeon had been 'in there'. For those who don't appreciate this may - go find a better physician - guaranteed, you won't find one! I think he really saved my life.
About Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487663373
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami - Jackson Mem Hospital Miami FL
- Universidad Industrial de Santander|Universidad Industrial de Santander Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
