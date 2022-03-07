See All Cardiologists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander|Universidad Industrial de Santander Columbia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Diaz works at Jorge O Diaz, MD in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge O Diaz, MD
    1331 S International Pkwy Ste 1261, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 07, 2022
    Outstanding person - cares about his patients, he just isn't 'mushy' about it! I suffered for months with a cut wire in my pacemaker/defig. Not only did he replace it, but found a better path for the new wire to connect to my heart. I felt 100% better after he did his magic. Not only that, I lost 65 pounds and my old generator was just hanging, almost flopping around. And, my two scars from previous 'experiences' were horrible. He made it all look as if a plastic surgeon had been 'in there'. For those who don't appreciate this may - go find a better physician - guaranteed, you won't find one! I think he really saved my life.
    Karen Szczesniak — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487663373
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Miami - Jackson Mem Hospital Miami FL
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Industrial de Santander|Universidad Industrial de Santander Columbia
