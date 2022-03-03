See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dolojan works at Virginia Pulmonology and Critical Care in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Bronchitis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Pulmonology and Critical Care
    4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 340, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 203-2636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
Bronchitis
Wheezing
Emphysema
Bronchitis
Wheezing

Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2022
    I can't speak highly enough of Dr. Dolojan! He is an excellent pulmonologist and a superb diagnostician. I would refer anyone that I know or don't know to his practice. You will NOT be disappointed. He really cares about his patients!
    Harry P. — Mar 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326296336
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolojan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolojan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolojan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolojan works at Virginia Pulmonology and Critical Care in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Dolojan’s profile.

    Dr. Dolojan has seen patients for Emphysema, Bronchitis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolojan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolojan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolojan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolojan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolojan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

