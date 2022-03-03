Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolojan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Virginia Pulmonology and Critical Care4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 340, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 203-2636
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I can't speak highly enough of Dr. Dolojan! He is an excellent pulmonologist and a superb diagnostician. I would refer anyone that I know or don't know to his practice. You will NOT be disappointed. He really cares about his patients!
About Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326296336
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolojan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolojan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolojan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolojan has seen patients for Emphysema, Bronchitis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolojan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolojan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolojan.
