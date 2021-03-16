Overview of Dr. Jorge Dominguez, MD

Dr. Jorge Dominguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Dominguez works at Galeno Dme LLC in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.