Dr. Jorge Dopico, DPM
Dr. Jorge Dopico, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Gessler Clinic601 1st St N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST podiatrist in Polk County. Not only a wonderful doctor but truly cares about his patients.
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Dopico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dopico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dopico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dopico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dopico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dopico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dopico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.