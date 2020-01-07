Dr. Jorge Florin is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Florin
Overview of Dr. Jorge Florin
Dr. Jorge Florin is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Florin works at
Dr. Florin's Office Locations
-
1
Mid Florida Surgical Associates10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 288, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 521-3600
-
2
Mid Florida Surgical Associates1804 Oakley Seaver Dr Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-2622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Florin?
Dr. Florin and his office staff made my surgery experience totally worry and stress free from day one. So professional and friendly with the best attitudes. They were so accommodating with my schedule and managed two surgeries in 4 weeks for me because of insurance guidelines. Hospital staff was also excellent in every step of the way. Top Notch! The Best!
About Dr. Jorge Florin
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780659987
Education & Certifications
- McKeesport Hosp
- Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florin works at
Dr. Florin has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Florin speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Florin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.