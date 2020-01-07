Overview of Dr. Jorge Florin

Dr. Jorge Florin is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Florin works at Mid Florida Surgical Associates in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.