Overview

Dr. Jorge Galan is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Galan works at Columbia Gastroenterology Associates in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.