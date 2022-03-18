Dr. Jorge Galan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Galan
Overview
Dr. Jorge Galan is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Columbia Gastroenterology Associates2739 Laurel St Ste 1A, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 799-4800Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was excellent I was treated with utmost respect and best quality of care. I wouldn’t even consider going elsewhere.
About Dr. Jorge Galan
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U/St Michael's Med Ctr
- St Michael'S Med Center
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galan has seen patients for Lactose Intolerance, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galan speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Galan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.