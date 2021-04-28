Dr. Jorge Garayua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garayua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Garayua, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Garayua, MD
Dr. Jorge Garayua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Garayua works at
Dr. Garayua's Office Locations
Edwin Szczepanik, DMD7758 Wallace Rd, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Garayua?
He is a very professional, care and human doctor. He’s very good doctor!
About Dr. Jorge Garayua, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992818629
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Universitario Dr Ramon Ruiz Arnau
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garayua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garayua accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garayua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garayua works at
Dr. Garayua speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garayua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garayua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garayua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garayua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.