Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD
Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Neuroscience Institute910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 525-7995
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Sports Medicine
