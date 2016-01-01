Overview of Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD

Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad San Francisco de Quito|Universidad San Francisco de Quito Colegio de Ciencias de la Salud and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Garcia works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Heart Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Melbourne, FL and Mount Dora, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.