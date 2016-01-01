See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD

Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad San Francisco de Quito|Universidad San Francisco de Quito Colegio de Ciencias de la Salud and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Garcia works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Heart Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Melbourne, FL and Mount Dora, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 442, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Celebration
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary
    755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Melbourne
    6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Mount Dora
    1502 N Donnelly St Ste 103, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Table Testing
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Table Testing
Nuclear Stress Testing

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346276201
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Sw Med Center Division Card
    Residency
    • Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Pediatric Cardiology Shands Jacksonville Med Ctr, Pediatrics
    Internship
    • University Fla
    Medical Education
    • Universidad San Francisco de Quito|Universidad San Francisco de Quito Colegio de Ciencias de la Salud
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Heart Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Melbourne, FL and Mount Dora, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

