Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD
Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad San Francisco de Quito|Universidad San Francisco de Quito Colegio de Ciencias de la Salud and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 442, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
-
2
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
-
3
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Daytona Beach305 Memorial Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
-
4
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsMonday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Melbourne6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions
-
6
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Mount Dora1502 N Donnelly St Ste 103, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
About Dr. Jorge Garcia, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346276201
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center Division Card
- Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Pediatric Cardiology Shands Jacksonville Med Ctr, Pediatrics
- University Fla
- Universidad San Francisco de Quito|Universidad San Francisco de Quito Colegio de Ciencias de la Salud
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.