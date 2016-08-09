Dr. Jorge Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Garza, MD
Dr. Jorge Garza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza's Office Locations
Jorge A. Garza M.d. P.A.3326 SE Military Dr Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 304-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?
Dr. Garza has been caring for my son since he was born. I wouldn't trade Dr. Garza in for the world. The care, time and attentiveness are very much appreciated. The staff is friendly and funny! Dr. Garza would rather spend 30 mins with you to make sure you understand the diagnosis and how to treat the ailment, than have you come back because a doctor didn't explain all the symptoms. Although the drive is coming in from the opposite side of town, I wouldn't have it any other way.
About Dr. Jorge Garza, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garza works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.