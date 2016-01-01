Dr. Jorge Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Gomez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALDAS / FACULTY OF MEDICNE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center - Hematology, Internal Medicine|Nyu Hospitals Center - Medical Oncology|Pa Hospital - Uphs, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALDAS / FACULTY OF MEDICNE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gomez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
