Dr. Jorge Gomez-Vazquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez-Vazquez works at Healthville Pharmacy in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.