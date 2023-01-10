Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Neurology - Tulsa, OK8110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 488-0990
James W Hackler DDS Inc5010 E 68th St Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I know the waits are long…my primary care physician prepared me for that. This review isn’t about my pcp, but it’s worth explaining…My primary care physician is awesome and has been with our family since I was pregnant with my 20 year old son…the same primary care physician explained to me recently that Tulsa has very few good neurologists to serve our whole city of over a million people. That’s why th waits are very long. What we really need as a community,are more doctors like doctor Gonzalez. He has helped me with my migraines and dizziness but I also know I have a complicated case and after a year I am back to see him a lot again because I am better but not well enough to work or live a full life. Sometimes I feel like he doesn’t remember me or my case, but how can I expect him to with so many patients and so many months between appointments? My primary care physician prepared me for that. What Tulsa needs are more neurologists like Dr. Gonzalez to spread the work out more evenly.
About Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073567392
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
