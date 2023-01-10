See All Neurologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD

Neurology
2.0 (94)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Warren Clinic Neurology - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Neurology - Tulsa, OK
    8110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 488-0990
  2. 2
    James W Hackler DDS Inc
    5010 E 68th St Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 488-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (65)
    About Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073567392
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Warren Clinic Neurology - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

