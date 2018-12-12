Overview

Dr. Jorge Hernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Tyler County Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specs in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Jasper, TX and Woodville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.