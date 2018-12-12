Dr. Jorge Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Hernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Tyler County Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Llp755 N 11th St Ste P2200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-1192
-
2
Kate Dishman Rehabilitation Hospital2830 Calder St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-7171
-
3
Christus Jasper Mem Home Care2014 S Wheeler St Ste 200, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (409) 383-1780
-
4
Tyler County Hospital1100 W Bluff St, Woodville, TX 75979 Directions (409) 892-1192
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Tyler County Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. HERNANDEZ was one of the most professional physicians we have been to he was informative compassionate explained every issue above and beyond he listened to and answered each and every question completely he also spent quite enough time with us I highly recommend Dr. HERNANDEZ
About Dr. Jorge Hernandez, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS
