Dr. Jorge Inga, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor Med Coll|Cook Co Hosp|Hahnemann Med Coll
Jorge J. Inga M.d. P.A.6701 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634 Directions (813) 888-5000
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
I came to Dr. Jorge Inga with severe lower back pain. I had gone through an earlier back surgery with another doctor. The surgery in 2015 only left me worse than my original condition! Dr. Inga took his time and explained to me the reason for my severe pain. In October 2022 Dr. Inga performed surgery and I can’t be thankful enough. He took his time to fix what the other doctor damaged. I’m so grateful there are still doctors who love and are passionate of their profession and actually care for people. Unlike others who are always rushing. I rather wait an hour or two to be seen, but knowing Dr. Inga will take his time with me to listen and explain the process. It has now been five weeks and I have no pain! I highly recommend Dr. Inga to anyone who is suffering of back pain. He is worth the wait. I encourage you to bring your laptop or book but don’t get inpatient.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- Baylor Med Coll|Cook Co Hosp|Hahnemann Med Coll
- Edgewater Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
