See All Neurosurgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jorge Inga, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jorge Inga, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jorge Inga, MD

Dr. Jorge Inga, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor Med Coll|Cook Co Hosp|Hahnemann Med Coll

Dr. Inga works at Automated Medical Access in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Inga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge J. Inga M.d. P.A.
    6701 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 888-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Inga?

    Nov 18, 2022
    I came to Dr. Jorge Inga with severe lower back pain. I had gone through an earlier back surgery with another doctor. The surgery in 2015 only left me worse than my original condition! Dr. Inga took his time and explained to me the reason for my severe pain. In October 2022 Dr. Inga performed surgery and I can’t be thankful enough. He took his time to fix what the other doctor damaged. I’m so grateful there are still doctors who love and are passionate of their profession and actually care for people. Unlike others who are always rushing. I rather wait an hour or two to be seen, but knowing Dr. Inga will take his time with me to listen and explain the process. It has now been five weeks and I have no pain! I highly recommend Dr. Inga to anyone who is suffering of back pain. He is worth the wait. I encourage you to bring your laptop or book but don’t get inpatient.
    Hortencia C — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jorge Inga, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jorge Inga, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Inga to family and friends

    Dr. Inga's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Inga

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jorge Inga, MD.

    About Dr. Jorge Inga, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326124231
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Med Coll|Cook Co Hosp|Hahnemann Med Coll
    Residency
    Internship
    • Edgewater Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Inga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inga works at Automated Medical Access in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Inga’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Inga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jorge Inga, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.