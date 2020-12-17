Dr. Jorge Lagares-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagares-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Lagares-Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Lagares-Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Barcelona and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Locations
Charleston Office125 Doughty St Ste 280, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 958-1281Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Charleston Office2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 320, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 958-1281
Murrells Inlet Office4835 Highway 17 # B, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions
Mount Pleasant3510 N Highway 17 Ste 220, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 958-1281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Makes you feel at ease about your procedure.
About Dr. Jorge Lagares-Garcia, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Conemaugh Mem Hospital
- University Of Barcelona
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagares-Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagares-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagares-Garcia has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Intestinal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagares-Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lagares-Garcia speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagares-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagares-Garcia.
