Dr. Jorge Leal, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Leal, MD
Dr. Jorge Leal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leal's Office Locations
Jorge J. Leal MD Urologist LLC825 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 452-2563
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leal is truly the best of the best. A caring sincere man who is very knowledgeable in his field and goes beyond to help and care.
About Dr. Jorge Leal, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leal has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leal speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leal.
