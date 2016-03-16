Overview of Dr. Jorge Leguizamo, MD

Dr. Jorge Leguizamo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Leguizamo works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.