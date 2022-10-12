Overview

Dr. Jorge Leiva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina Universidad Autonoma de San Luis Potosi|University San Luis and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Leiva works at Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.