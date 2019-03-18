Dr. Lockhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Lockhart, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Lockhart, MD
Dr. Jorge Lockhart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U de la Republica, Montevideo and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Lockhart works at
Dr. Lockhart's Office Locations
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lockhart helped me immensely... After five failed bladder surgeries I searched and found Dr. Lockhart... He removed the mesh from my pelvic area and did a procedure that was made “old fashion” by the introduction of the bladder mesh... The mesh is not for everyone and Dr Lockhart recognized that in me... I am so grateful to Dr. Lockhart for giving me back my life... No more embarrassing wet pants while out shopping or having a good time... Thank you, Dr. Lockhart...
About Dr. Jorge Lockhart, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1255350245
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- U de la Republica, Montevideo
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockhart accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockhart has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.