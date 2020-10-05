Dr. Jorge Londono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Londono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Londono, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Londono, MD
Dr. Jorge Londono, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Dr. Londono works at
Dr. Londono's Office Locations
Jorge Londono MD PA1607 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 208, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 332-6653Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Londono is phenomenal. He really listens, and takes time to ensure the correct diagnosis. After going through several psychiatrists in Miami that spent very little time with me and also mislead and misdiagnosed me, he was the only one that took the time to really figure out what was wrong. He is an outstanding doctor and knows his stuff. He is truly gifted and adjusts his approach to gives his patients what they need. He is knowledgeable, kind, and professional, and always runs in time. He can also show tough love, but when that is required, he does it with compassion and care for his patients. I will never go to anyone else except him. He is the absolute best. I would only recommend him to anyone in need of a psychiatrist.
About Dr. Jorge Londono, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235125873
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Londono has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Londono accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Londono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Londono speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Londono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Londono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Londono, there are benefits to both methods.