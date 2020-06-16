Overview of Dr. Jorge Lopez, MD

Dr. Jorge Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Memorial Hospital



Dr. Lopez works at Frank C Morrone MD PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.