Dr. Jorge Lopez-Canino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Lopez-Canino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas Camaguey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lopez-Canino works at
Locations
1
Jorge Lopez-canino MD PA15495 Eagle Nest Ln Ste 245, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 330-6692Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Miramar Office1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 200, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (305) 330-6692
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best surgery that I know. He dedicated time to the patient and he is very kind.
About Dr. Jorge Lopez-Canino, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184813149
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas Camaguey
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Canino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Canino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Canino speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Canino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Canino.
