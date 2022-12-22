Dr. Luengas Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Luengas Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Luengas Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Luengas Jr works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Greater Heights1801 North Loop W Ste 30, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 802-9781
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luengas has been my doctor for the last six or seven years. He has been the most compassionate, warm, and above all listening, Dr. I have ever run across. He sincerely cares about what his patients are feeling and what they are experiencing so that he can do his very best to address the concerns. Regarding appointment making, waiting time, and the interactions with his assigned nurse and the front desk: - Appointment creation - fairly simple and straightforward. They do send reminders as well which is great. - Waiting time - there is a waiting period, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it go beyond 30 minutes and that is usually an outlier. So the general processing of patients seems to be effective. - Assigned nurse - I admit my interactions with his assigned nurse on the phone or face to face, seem to be abrupt and dealt with a cold efficiency - emails feel warmer. As for the front desk, sometimes they can seem muddled - but I do get my necessary paperwork.
About Dr. Jorge Luengas Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1407878879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luengas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luengas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luengas Jr speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Luengas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luengas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luengas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luengas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.