Dr. Jorge Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Maldonado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Maldonado, MD
Dr. Jorge Maldonado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CRISCO CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations
-
1
Jorge Maldonado1634 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 541-8455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maldonado?
Short wait time to see Dr. Understanding Dr. l never feel rushed during my appointment Professional office stuff.
About Dr. Jorge Maldonado, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437192085
Education & Certifications
- CRISCO CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maldonado speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.