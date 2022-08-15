Dr. Jorge Marcet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Marcet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Marcet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Marcet works at
Locations
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marcet is personable, he listens and explains things, and is an excellent surgeon. Had he not diagnosed my husbands complicated diverticulitis, he surely would have died. He scheduled the surgery and removed the infected area with great skill. I would trust him to do any future surgery. Thanks to him, my husband has his life back. Note: He only works out of Tampa General and his office is there as well.
About Dr. Jorge Marcet, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- University of South Florida
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.