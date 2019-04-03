Overview of Dr. Jorge Martin, MD

Dr. Jorge Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Martin works at Lady's Care Center in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.