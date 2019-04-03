Dr. Jorge Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Martin, MD
Dr. Jorge Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Miramar Obgyn3000 SW 148th Ave Ste 114, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 499-7944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
I have been a patient of Dr. Martin's for over 17 years. He is the best doctor and an amazing human. He is professional, thorough, and knowledgeable. He addresses all my concerns and finds alternatives that fit my needs and lifestyle. His nurse Olga has always been available for me and his answering service and weekend doctors have also gone above and beyond. I adore him and Olga! His office is beyond clean and his staff is friendly and helpful. I can't say enough great things about him.
About Dr. Jorge Martin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447216908
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.