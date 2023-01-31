Overview of Dr. Jorge Martinez, MD

Dr. Jorge Martinez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa.



Dr. Martinez works at Vision Care Center Of Idaho in Meridian, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.