Overview of Dr. Jorge Martinez-Leyva, MD

Dr. Jorge Martinez-Leyva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF SAN LUIS POTOSI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez-Leyva works at Center for Neurosurgery at Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cauda Equina Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.