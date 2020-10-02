Dr. Jorge Martinez-Leyva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Leyva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Martinez-Leyva, MD
Dr. Jorge Martinez-Leyva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF SAN LUIS POTOSI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Neurological Surgeon8001 Youree Dr Ste 850, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-2770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Martinez is simply the best. He showed me my xray and MRI and explained what it all meant. Fortunately I didn’t need surgery but if I did he’s the only one I’d let do it. He has done wonders for several friends. His staff is wonderful too.
- Neurosurgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083726368
- McGill University
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF SAN LUIS POTOSI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
