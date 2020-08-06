Dr. Jorge Massare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Massare, MD
Dr. Jorge Massare, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Longview Cardiac and Vascular Consultants709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 2301, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-4691
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Everyone’s caring attitude & genuine concern have been very impressive & so appreciated.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093973661
- UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Massare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massare has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
