Overview of Dr. Jorge Mazzini, MD

Dr. Jorge Mazzini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mazzini works at Children's Health Center in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.