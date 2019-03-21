Dr. Jorge Mazzini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Mazzini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Mazzini, MD
Dr. Jorge Mazzini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mazzini works at
Dr. Mazzini's Office Locations
Children's Health Center765 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 253-0482
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor my kids have seen him for 13 years since they were born. He is always a phone call away on the weekends after hours.
About Dr. Jorge Mazzini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzini works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzini.
