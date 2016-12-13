See All Neurologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Jorge Mendizabal, MD

Neurology
1.8 (31)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jorge Mendizabal, MD

Dr. Jorge Mendizabal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA

Dr. Mendizabal works at Corpus Christi Neurlogy in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mendizabal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corpus Christi Neurology
    3301 S Alameda St Ste 501, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 853-0867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jorge Mendizabal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588771950
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
    Internship
    • University Of Alabama-Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mendizabal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendizabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendizabal works at Corpus Christi Neurlogy in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mendizabal’s profile.

    Dr. Mendizabal has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendizabal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendizabal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendizabal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendizabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendizabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

