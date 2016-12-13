Dr. Mendizabal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Mendizabal, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Mendizabal, MD
Dr. Jorge Mendizabal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
Dr. Mendizabal's Office Locations
Corpus Christi Neurology3301 S Alameda St Ste 501, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 853-0867
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr, really changed my life for the better. I was seeing another neurologist for my migraines and having little success with treatment, terrible migraines and even worse side effects of the medication. Dr. Mendizabal took my case and individualized my care. He was the first neurologist to give me an accurate diagnosis because he looked at my MRI(not the report-the films). I still see him and I have and would recommend him for your needs.
About Dr. Jorge Mendizabal, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1588771950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
Dr. Mendizabal has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendizabal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendizabal speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendizabal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendizabal.
