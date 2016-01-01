Dr. Jorge Montilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Montilla, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ross University|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall11760 SW 40th St Ste 352A, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 630-8698
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jorge Montilla, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center|Cooper University Hospital/Cooper Medical School of Rowan University
- Ross University|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
