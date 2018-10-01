Overview of Dr. Jorge Valenzuela Oliver, MD

Dr. Jorge Valenzuela Oliver, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Valenzuela Oliver works at Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.