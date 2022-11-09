Overview of Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD

Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Orbay-Cerrato works at Miami Bone & Joint Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.