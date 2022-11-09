See All Hand Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.4 (54)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD

Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Orbay-Cerrato works at Miami Bone & Joint Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orbay-Cerrato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Bone and Joint Institute
    8905 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 667-8686
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
De Quervain's Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
De Quervain's Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Always first class and profesional treatment
    Miriam G. — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD
    About Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508817693
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship in Hand and Microsurgery University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Hospital Joint Dis Orth Institute
    Internship
    • Internship General Surgery University Hospital, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orbay-Cerrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orbay-Cerrato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orbay-Cerrato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orbay-Cerrato works at Miami Bone & Joint Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Orbay-Cerrato’s profile.

    Dr. Orbay-Cerrato has seen patients for De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orbay-Cerrato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Orbay-Cerrato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orbay-Cerrato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orbay-Cerrato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orbay-Cerrato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

