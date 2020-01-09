Overview of Dr. Jorge Ortega, MD

Dr. Jorge Ortega, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management, Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.