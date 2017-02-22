Dr. Jorge Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Ortiz, MD
Dr. Jorge Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Jorge Ortiz M.d. P.A.11400 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 590-0662
-
2
Horizon City Pediatrics PA14505 Horizon Blvd, El Paso, TX 79928 Directions (915) 852-4089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
Great doctor. Great friendly staff!!
About Dr. Jorge Ortiz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083612592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.