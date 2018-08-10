Overview of Dr. Jorge Pardo, MD

Dr. Jorge Pardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Pardo works at Neuro Science Consultants LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.