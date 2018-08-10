Dr. Jorge Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Pardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Pardo, MD
Dr. Jorge Pardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Pardo works at
Dr. Pardo's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Office8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 802E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4041
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardo?
Dr. Pardo is excellent. I felt safe and satisfied with the attention I received from him and his office, his qualities and the professional and humane way of his treatment. The office staff efficient and attentive.
About Dr. Jorge Pardo, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174658348
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pardo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardo works at
Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.